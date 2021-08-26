News

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: between the two exes there is not only friendship

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

There are those who speak of a flashback between the two, but the couple denies it

July 16, 2021

jennifer-aniston, brad-pitt

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston recently told “The Howard Stern Show” that she and Brad Pitt they are friends”. “We talk and there is no weirdness, except for everyone who has probably seen it and wanted it to be there, or assumed it was there,” added the actress. But there are those who would be ready to bet that between the two there would be something more.

Loading...
Advertisements

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married from 2000 to the 2005 but, according to “Us Weekly”, between the two there would be something more than a simple friendship and they would see each other “on an occasional basis”. A source reported to the tabloid, adding: “But it’s not something they’re willing to share. They also don’t want to go too far or place too many expectations on each other. Their friendship means so much to them ”.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, always good friends

In short, Brad and Jennifer are friends and from time to time they would “have fun” together. Nothing more. Fans of the couple dream, however, of a flashback. And not just between Jennifer and Brad …

Recently, during the Reunion of “Friends“, David Schwimmer And Jennifer Aniston they admitted they had a crush on each other at the start of the show. “During the first season, I had a huge crush on Jen. At one point, we fell in love, ”the actor revealed. “But one of us was always already busy and so we never crossed that fine line,” he concluded.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

935
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
753
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
737
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
582
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
566
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
563
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
549
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
506
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
481
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
475
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top