Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: between the two exes there is not only friendship

There are those who speak of a flashback between the two, but the couple denies it

Jennifer Aniston recently told “The Howard Stern Show” that she and Brad Pitt they are friends”. “We talk and there is no weirdness, except for everyone who has probably seen it and wanted it to be there, or assumed it was there,” added the actress. But there are those who would be ready to bet that between the two there would be something more.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married from 2000 to the 2005 but, according to “Us Weekly”, between the two there would be something more than a simple friendship and they would see each other “on an occasional basis”. A source reported to the tabloid, adding: “But it’s not something they’re willing to share. They also don’t want to go too far or place too many expectations on each other. Their friendship means so much to them ”.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, always good friends

In short, Brad and Jennifer are friends and from time to time they would “have fun” together. Nothing more. Fans of the couple dream, however, of a flashback. And not just between Jennifer and Brad …

Recently, during the Reunion of “Friends“, David Schwimmer And Jennifer Aniston they admitted they had a crush on each other at the start of the show. “During the first season, I had a huge crush on Jen. At one point, we fell in love, ”the actor revealed. “But one of us was always already busy and so we never crossed that fine line,” he concluded.

