Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt together again after 17 years of divorce?

the marriage of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston It was one of the most talked about in show business. They were married between 2000 and 2005. Coincidentally, the divorce coincided with the premiere of the film Mr. and Mrs. Smithstarring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who later, in 2014, got married. That romance lasted until 2016.

On one occasion, the actor Hollywood assured in an interview with the magazine For the that he separated from Jennifer Aniston because he felt bored with the relationship. Later, he publicly apologized to her and confessed to being sorry for her statements.

Apparently, Jennifer sincerely forgave him, to the point of stating that they now have a great relationship and are very good friends, showing that there are no longer any grudges or resentments.

Will Jennifer Aniston get back together with Brad Pitt?

After almost two decades of the notorious divorce, it has become a trend that, possibly, the couple could meet again romantically. However, it will continue to be an illusion for her fans, as a source confirmed to the ET portal, the ex-partner has no plans to rekindle her romance. “Brad and Jen are still friends. They talk and have a pleasant, friendly and cordial relationship. They are not going to be together again, but they respect each other a lot.”

A sign of the good relationship they maintain, the actor attended the actress’s 50th birthday party. Friends.

