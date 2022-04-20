Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox in ‘Friends’ T-shirts

The 53 best (and most viewed) series you’ll find on HBO Max.

It’s been 18 years since the last episode of friends, but we still haven’t gotten over the great series that it is. Last year we witnessed a meeting that gave us many great moments and left us hoping to see them again in a ‘reboot’, which Lisa Kudrow has already spoken about. If we add to that that the actresses share a lot of content together on social networks, it becomes very difficult for us to turn the page.

After the aforementioned reunion, our favorite actresses have met again on several occasions, like that time they had a dinner to celebrate the 4th of July (and they left it well documented on Instagram, obviously). On this occasion, it is Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox (aka Rachel and Monica) who they shared a video together that has excited their fans a lot, as it shows that they have not overcome the series either (although they do not remember some scenes, ahem).

In the pictures, Jennifer and Courteney They wear t-shirts that say ‘Friends forever’ and they have a pattern of keys, a drawing that is not accidental. If you’re as much of a ‘Friends’ fan as we are, you’ll perfectly remember that moment in the final chapter when the six friends leave the keys to Monica’s apartment. We have never cried as much as when we saw it.

This time, the actresses have come together for a good cause, and that is that the benefits obtained from the sale of the t-shirts will go to Americares and EBMRF, two non-profit organizations. We are already looking forward to seeing you again and sharing the content that we love to see so much.

