Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox seek to overcome condition

Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox United by a disease?

Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox, stars of the sitcom “friends“They made their fans happy not only by reappearing together, celebrities have joined in the fight against a rare skin condition.

The actressJennifer Aniston, who knows what it’s like to fight for years with a condition that has caused several sequels, like the same one a few weeks ago “Rachel Green“, revealed about the” sleepwalking “that has affected her for several years.

Now the too”comedian“She has decided to join one of her best friends on and off stage, the famous Courtney Cox, who apparently together will fight a strange skin condition for which they have lent their image, it transpired.

The Hollywood stars maintain an excellent and close relationship since their participation in “friends“, the most popular series of the 90s, where Jennifer Aniston embodied “Rachel”, and Courtney as “Monica Geller”.

Along with other figures who have also joined this cause, the brilliant “film producer“, Jennifer Joanna Aniston and her friend and colleague have decided to support two “non-profit” organizations.

One of them is dedicated to donating medicines, while the other seeks the cure for rare skin conditions with professional staff.

To do this, they have launched an initiative called “Friends Forever” (friends forever), under which items such as t-shirts, caps and sweaters are purchased and thus raise funds to obtain the medicine and carry out the corresponding investigations.

It is worth mentioning that in a video published from the account of the “born in Sherman, Oaks, California”, on July 30, 1963, she is seen with her great friend wearing T-shirts with this legend promoting her good cause.

friends forever link in bio @americares @ebmrf, reads the publication of the multi-awarded Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild.

Likewise, other actors from the series such as Lisa Kudrow, who played “Phoebe Buffay”, in the popular plot with “Jen” and Courtney, have joined the cause appearing with more than one of these articles.

The interpreter of tapes like “Marley and me”, “Living with my ex”, “My girlfriend Polly”, “A fake wife”, among many others, has empathized with some other ailments since she herself would live a struggle for years dealing with “somnambulism” which has led to other disorders, he shared a few weeks ago.

After living with it for so many years, the “ex of Brad Pitt”, currently 53 years old, would decide to prioritize her health and put herself in professional hands, she shared.