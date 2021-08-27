Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer: Are They Together?

To the delight of all “Friends” fans, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer could be a couple (also) in real life.

According to a Closer Online source, the two co-stars have “found chemistry” after returning to the set for their show special.

“After the reunion, it became clear that remembering the past brought back feelings for both of us, and the chemistry that was buried is still there. They started writing right after filming ended and David went from New York to Los Angeles last month to see Jen, ”the insider revealed.

In the 25th anniversary special of the hit series, which aired on HBO, the two actors talked about the love story between their two characters, Rachel and Ross, on the small screen.

But even out of roles, Schwimmer admitted he had a “huge crush” on Aniston. And the crush was “mutual”, as revealed by the actress.

The two concerned have not yet commented on the rumors.

Meanwhile, Aniston posted two photos of her ex-husband Justin Theroux on Instagram on her birthday.

“You are truly unique, I love you!” Wrote the star on the stories.

The former couple separated in 2017, but remained on excellent friendships.