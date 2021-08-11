Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer engaged? Gossip flies – Magazine

Rome, 11 August 2021 – Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer they are together, the gossip goes crazy in Hollywood about the secret love story between the two actors of the sitcom Friends. And just the recent reunion, on May 27 on Hbo Max (In Italy broadcast simultaneously on Sky) of the cast of the TV series that marked the 90s, namely Jennifer Aniston (52 years), David Schwimmer (54) , Courtney Cox (57), Lisa Kudrow (58), Matt LeBlanc (54) and Matthew Perry (51), would rekindled a flame never born during the filming of that time, also because both were engaged in other relationships. A feeling that the two have never denied, but that had remained linked to the characters of Rachel and Ross, and never blossomed into true love.

Just in the interviews for the highly anticipated special “Friends: The Reunion”, both Jennifer and David had admitted to have a crush on each other, as the gossip magazine relaunches Closer. Schwimmer confessed, “I had a big crush on Jen,” and Aniston replied, “He was reciprocated.”









Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, until he fell in love on the set of an Angelina Jolie film, and in 2015 he married Justin Theroux finished two and a half years later. Then many rumors about a rapprochement with Brad Pitt, but nothing more. And now the old friend and workmate appears. Schwimmer, back from his marriage to the British photographer Zoe Buckman,(mother of daughter Cleo, born in 2011) finished in 2017, apparently began secretly visiting Jennifer in Los Angeles, until you leave New York to move in with her. A witness told Closer that the two spent a lot of time in Jen’s house, and that they were spotted drinking wine, chatting amiably, and strolling through one of Jen’s favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara.

