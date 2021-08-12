Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer engaged? The love story that everyone would like

Their love story in the sitcom Friends it made generations of fans dream even though it was television fiction. But now that love story may have become reality: between Jennifer Aniston, 52, and David Schwimmer, 54, aka Rachel and Ross from the TV series, would blossom love.

A love that would re-emerge 20 years after the TV series on the the occasion of of the the Reunion of the sitcom that made them famous. The news was revealed by the English magazine Closer and there are many who hope that it is true although those interested on social media for now have denied everything.

During the Reunion of Friends, which took place last May, the two had revealed that during the filming, 20 years earlier, they had secretly nurtured mutual feelings but they had to suffocate because either one or the other, at that time, they always had other relationships. But now they are both single.

And “galeotta” may have been just that admission. According to Closer cite an unidentified “insider”, “after the reunion, it became clear that the memory of the past had aroused feelings for both of them and that the chemistry they had always had to bury was still there. They started texting each other right after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in Los Angeles.”

And again: “They spent time at Jen’s house, where she prepared dinner in the evening, and they had fun together, chatting and laughing. They were also seen drinking wine, chatting amiably, as they walked through one of Jen’s favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara. It was clear that there was a lot of chemistry between them.”

Then the flirting via social media. David posted a photo with the Friends reunion merchandise t-shirt with the silhouette of their characters and tagged Jennifer. And she replied: “For the record… we weren’t on break.”, in reference to their love story on screen. If at the time of Friends there had been social media probably even that flirtation between the two would have gone like this.

The series ended in 2004. Jennifer Aniston was married for 5 years to Brad Pitt. Then he left her for Angelina Jolie. Jen was married another time to Justin Theroux in 2018, they then divorced. At the 2020 Oscars fans hoped that the love story with Brad Pitt could come back into vogue because they were seen in great feeling with each other. But no. She confirmed that they were just good friends. Jen started dating a TV producer last November, but the story ended shortly after.

David, which in the past has been linked to the singer and actress Natalie Imbruglia, he was recently photographed with a mysterious woman, but friends say that he only has Jen in his head.

Graduated in Philosophy, born in 1990, she is passionate about politics and technology. She is in love with Naples, of which she tries to tell the many facets, telling the stories of people, trying to stay away from stereotypes.

© Reserved reproduction

Elena Del Mastro