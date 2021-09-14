Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, friends indeed “brothers”: rumors and denials

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer they are more than friends, they are “brothers“: After months of rumors and fantasies about a potential love story between the incarnations of Rachel and Ross in Friends, the definitive denial comes from the actress.

It all started when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer they told, during the HBO special Max Friends: The Reunion, to have fallen in love during the first season of the series, but to have given up on living that feeling because they are both engaged in other relationships. Aniston later added that if anything happened, she would certainly reveal it and be proud of it. In the summer, then, unfounded rumors have fueled the hopes of the public to finally see a couple born, now that they are both single.

Actually for Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer the train of love seems to have definitely passed. The actress of The Morning Show, kicks off with the second season on AppleTv + on September 17, he defined “bizarre”The rumors of summer gossip about their alleged relationship: “I couldn’t believe it, actually. I said to myself: really? He is my brother! But I understand how much people hope their fantasies come true”He told Entertainment Tonight. His words confirm the denial that Schwimmer had entrusted to one of his representatives last August, when the news of an acquaintance born following the reunion of Friends had begun to circulate on the net, fueling the hopes of historical fans of the series.

Thus ends the chatter around Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer born from the story of the mutual crush born on the set of Friends over twenty-five years ago, the only real revelation to emerge from the reunion organized by HBO (here our review of the show). The public hoped to see them together after a quarter of a century, in a flashback like the one that overwhelmed Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, but in their case the only happy ending will remain the one between Ross and Rachel.