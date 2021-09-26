Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had a real crush on each other while filming the series!

Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer they made millions of viewers dream all over the world playing Rachel and Ross in the successful and famous sitcom Friends. But few know that, in addition to living a television love story through their characters, they really “risked” falling in love for real, probably to the delight of the sitcom fans.

The love between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer on the set of Friends

During the reunion of Friends, David Schwimmer confessed to James Corden that, during the filming of the first season, he and Jennifer Aniston were very, very in tune.

At one point we really liked each other a lot, but it always felt like a runaway train, because one of us was always in another relationship and we never crossed that line. We respected it.

Aniston confirmed:

I just remember once I said to David ‘It’s going to be really weird that the first time we really kiss it will be on TV. We finally kissed in Central Park and poured all of our mutual adoration and love into Ross and Rachel.

The two also revealed that on the set, between breaks, there were moments in which they cuddled on the sofa, under the eyes of the crew and other cast members. David Schwimmer said he was very surprised that no one noticed their chemistry, but Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matte LeBlanc were keen to point out that everyone noticed their special friendship.