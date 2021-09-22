Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer in Friends: “We were in love”

T.hours spent on the set, next to each other. The jokes and laughter to hide the tiredness and tension. The shared happiness of knowing that you are working on a successful project. And, in the end, they fell for it: Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer fell in love. During the reunion of Friends, which aired yesterday simultaneously with the US, the two actors confessed to having taken a good crush on each other while the episodes of the famous series were being shot.

“During the first season of Friends, I got a big crush on JenAdmitted Schwimmer, who played the role of Ross. “I admit it was mutual… »Confirmed Aniston, who was playing Rachel’s shoes.

“At a certain moment, we both found ourselves very busy with each otherContinued David. “But the times never matched. One of us was always in a relationship, so we don’t have never crossed the border. We have always respected it ».

Jennifer Aniston was always engaged to others

In fact, in the first few seasons Jen was always engaged, first with the actor Daniel McDonald, then with the Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz, and subsequently with Tate Donavan. Finally, as we all know, in 1998 she began a relationship with Brad Pitt, which later resulted in marriage in 2000. In those years, however, David was busy with the singer Natalie Imbruglia.

The two then directed their feelings into the emotions of the characters they played, who actually had a fictional story. “We managed to channel the love and adoration we felt for each other in Ross and RachelAniston explained.

Below, the official trailer for Friends: The reunion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRXVQ77ehRQ

But a doubt remains. “How is it possible that no one had noticed our crush? “Schwimmer wondered, also saying that, in the breaks between filming, the two of them spent a lot of time snuggle up on the sofa under the eyes of all. And in fact they noticed: Matthew Perry And Courteney Cox, two other protagonists of Friends, confirmed that their understanding was evident. It was simply their business, and no one wanted to openly comment on it.

Cox, however, feels like adding something to the confession of the two friends. “Maybe it was better that way“, he said. “And if the thing between you didn’t work out, maybe the show wouldn’t be as great“.

