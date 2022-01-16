Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, the actress has her say on the alleged flirtation



Sacrifices, disappointments and successes: Jennifer Aniston’s story of resilience

They made us dream but, too often, reality cannot overcome fantasy. Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer they are not together. To fuel the gossip, according to which Rachel and Ross from Friends they would have a love affair, it would have been the reunion of the famous TV series, in which both participated. Hopes are now extinguished and at the behest of the person concerned, who intervened to deny the rumors circulated by the British site Closer and who have rekindled the gossip about their alleged flirtation, the one that made the whole audience travel with the imagination.

Jennifer Aniston, heard from the online magazine ET, in fact, declared: “It was bizarre. I couldn’t believe it, actually. I thought like, really? This is my brother!“. The actress, however, has specified that she understands the state of mind of the public, who for years has dreamed of seeing them side by side: “I understand. It shows how hopeful people are that dreams can come true ”.

The indiscretions of Closer are so denied by Jennifer Aniston, despite everything suggesting a very particular approach, especially after Schwimmer’s statements that he did not hide that he had tried something more than just friendship: “I had a huge crush on Jen that was reciprocated. But we channeled all of our adoration and mutual love into Ross and Rachel. One of us has always been in a relationship and we’ve never crossed that border. “

Despite the reunion of Friends and the many leaked rumors, Jennifer Aniston could not be further from gossip. The actress is indeed engaged in promoting her new one line of cosmetics, which thought for the beauty of women’s hair and skin. Sure, have a new love it would certainly be important, but her time is now all concentrated on work and on new entrepreneurial projects that see her as a protagonist.

Fans’ dreams are thus shattered with an eating of words by Aniston, who not only denied the flirtation with her friend David Schwimmer but also ruled out any kind of future rapprochement. For Rachel and Ross there is no future but only a destiny of eternal friends.