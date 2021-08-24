Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, the love story that everyone wants- Corriere.it

The actors of “Friends” (Ross and Rachel) would be dating, to the delight of the many fans of the series

The fans of “Friends” are in turmoil and turmoil for a gossip that runs on social media according to which Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer they would start dating. According to American rumors, the two actors (who respectively played the roles of Rachel Green and Ross Geller in the popular show) would have started to see each other after the celebratory reunion of the series. Voices, moreover, fueled by the same actors who, in the past, had admitted to having had, at the time of the series, a mutual interest, “which, however, had never gone further because, at the time, they were never single in the same period” . And right on the set David had confessed that he had a huge crush on Aniston who admitted to having reciprocated.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, and David Schwimmer, 54, would spend time together at the actress’s home in Los Angeles, trying to escape the paparazzi and prying eyes of photographers as much as possible. The magazine “Closer” reported the words of a source close to the two actors: “After the celebratory reunion of” Friends “it became clear that the memory of the past had aroused feelings for both and that the chemistry they had always had to bury was still there, ”reports the magazine according to which Jennifer and David started texting each other immediately after the meeting. At the moment there are no photos of the two together and the actor on Instagram denies the gossip that he and Jennifer Aniston are becoming the “lobsters” of each other in real life, but fans want it to be so. Their love story (real and not on set) would make entire generations dream. Loading... Advertisements

Meanwhile, Jannifer Aniston continues the pro-vaccine campaign on his Instagram profile. He made it known on social media that he had removed some unvaccinated people from his home. “Because if you have the variant, you can still pass it on to me – explained the actress to those who asked her why so much rigor -. I could get sick without severe symptoms, and I won’t be hospitalized or die. But I could attach it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised and I would put their life at risk. This is why I worry ». It is therefore deduced that David is vaccinated. After the reunion, the couple would spend a lot of time in Los Angeles, in the house where the actress lives.