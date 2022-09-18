Jennifer Aniston and Demi Moore’s favorite exclusive treatment and other news of the week

We end the week with our selection of our beauty essentials where we have a bit of everything, from treatments to novelties and a bit of everything that do not go unnoticed in our eyes. addicted beauty

Jennifer Aniston and Demi Moore’s Favorite Signature Treatment

We start with one of those treatments that are famous: cryotherapy, but not just any, but a highly evolved one that is a great weapon against aging.





We can get it at InOut Barcelona, ​​which has the Cryo Penguin machine (from Cryosense), adapted to a unique protocol that combines, among other things, cleaning with a diamond tip or with the ‘Glow & Go’ treatment, giving rise to ‘ Glossy Skin’: un treatment that cleanses the skin in depth, prevents the appearance of acne, helps eliminate and prevents the appearance of blemishes on the face. Of course, delays the appearance of wrinkles and reduces those already present. In addition, it slows down early aging, acting on all the signs of aging and softens the most superficial layers of the skin.

The results are noticeable from the first session and it is not focused solely as a treatment to recover the skin of summer. You can use it throughout the year, from time to time to maintain all these benefits over time or in a timely manner before a specific event, to achieve that dazzling ‘flash’ effect that makes the skin ready, since the The luminosity it provides is noticeable in the first session.

The price is about 250 euros per session.

A getaway to Portugal





This week we suggest you go to the luxury hotel Octant Lousã in beautiful Coimbra, a beautiful area of ​​Portugal, which has just opened its new spa in the former Palace of the Viscountess of Espinhal, it was transformed into the first boutique hotel in the country and is classified as Historical Heritage of Public Interest.





It is located at the foot of the Sierra da Lousãthe rejuvenating Octant Lousã spa and offers the perfect space to lose ourselves in nature and do outdoor activities.





For its part, in the spa we will find three treatment rooms, sauna, cryotherapy tank and an indoor pool with hydromassage. Featured treatments include the Cranial Sacrum Massage, Lymphatic Drainage Facial Massage, and Stone Treatment Massage, among others. A great place to get lost and relax with a price of about 163 euros per night.

beauty news

You can not miss a selection of beauty news that have come to us these days and where we find in Givenchy Beauty the new Skin Ressourcethe anti-stress treatment line to care for the skin and preserve its natural hydration.





So, now add a cleansing balm (32 euros), a micellar water (33.50 euros) and a biphasic make-up remover (32 euros) that are three great products and that are worth trying.

As they tell us from the brand, the key ingredient is the Beauty Moss Complex A set of active ingredients treat the damage caused by environmental and emotional stress to the skin through two plant active ingredients: moss, a moisturizer that guarantees cell hydration, and immortelle extract, to soothe and protect the skin.

Givenchy Skin Ressource Cleansing Gel Liquid Cleansing Balm





We also have to talk about Rigenera, Collistar’s new smoothing anti-wrinkle active treatment made up of a complete routine designed to prevent and treat skin aging in 3 steps with a Smoothing Anti-Wrinkle Concentrate (42.50 euros) which has a shock action to stimulate deep cell regeneration; a Smoothing Anti-Wrinkle Cream (55.25 euros) for the face and neck that visibly reduces wrinkles and smoothes the texture of the skin, nourishes without overloading; and a smoothing anti-wrinkle eye contour (42.50 euros) with specific anti-aging and repairing action instantly.

Rigenera Anti-Wrinkle Smoothing Cream 50 ml Collistar





And we finish with the latest novelty from Fenty Beauty, the Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper which is a hybrid between lip highlighter and lip filler that provides a touch of color and a sensation of warmth and soft tingling that leaves the lips fuller. It not only moisturizes deeply, but also fills in and gives a beautiful tone. Its price is 24.99 euros.

Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper

