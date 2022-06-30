Jennifer Aniston and dress that Courteney Cox wore in ‘Friends’

Surely you have heard it said many times that all fashions come back. And lovers of trends can not agree more with it. There are dozens of two-mile styles that have returned to our closets and some were taken directly from our favorite series. If you stop for a second to think about which television series marked your life during the nineties, surely the tune of friends it gets into your head instantly.

Do you remember how we liked the outfits of Rachel, Monica or Phoebe? They were amazing, and it seems that the actresses continue to maintain these fashions, basically because Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) just appeared in a dress that was worn in episode 22 of season 8 of ‘Friends’. Y not her, but Monica (Courtney Cox):

“Does it look familiar to you? I still have it! ”, Said Jennifer Aniston through the ‘stories’ of her showing the photo of Monica in the series at the same time that she mentioned Cox’s profile.

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston had already revealed that took the dress from the wardrobe of ‘Friends‘ after the series finale in 2004: “I went to her clothing line and pulled out a dress that Monica was wearing,” the actress told ‘People’ last year. “I still have it, I wear it and it fits me well. It’s floral with black lace, little flowers, a V-neckline, and little ruffled cap sleeves.” Cox added, “She’s probably been in and out of style like four times,” to which Aniston replied: “It will always be in style.”

