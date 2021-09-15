Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore speak on Adam Sandler and the debate that ignites Twitter

On Twitter, the debate rages over who was Adam Sandler’s best film partner between Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore: the two have also expressed their opinion.

What is between Drew Barrymore And Jennifer Aniston it would seem to be true love. In recent months, a poll has been raging on Twitter about who, between the two actresses, was the best film partner of Adam Sandler.

As reported by ETOnline, last June, a fan asked on Twitter: “Name a better movie duo than Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Wait, huh!”. Gradually, the name of Drew Barrymore began to circulate more and more, supported by the collaboration with Adam Sandler in Sooner or Later I Marry and 50 First Dates. The two also starred together in Together for the Force. Conversely, however, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler collaborated only in My wife for pretend and Murder Mystery.

On the occasion of the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress said that the funniest thing about the debate is that the two have chosen each other. Jennifer Aniston said: “This is mindless and I would like to say the phrase that all boys use: ‘Sisters before women!'”. And Drew Barrymore added: “This is sisterhood in all respects. We are sisters and I love the fact that this is our authentic response.”.

The two women also spoke well of Adam Sandler and declared: “Adam is a unicorn because he is able to bring joy wherever he goes. He walks and lives with joy and is never moody, unlike most comedians.”. When Drew Barrymore said she was attracted to comedians in real life for the simple fact of wanting someone to make her laugh, Aniston replied: “Well, let your boyfriend make you laugh”.

Loading... Advertisements Murdery Mystery: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler in a scene from the film

Adam Sandler also took part in an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show and gave his opinion on the debate. The protagonist of Raw Diamonds said: “Well, some debates seem really crazy to me. I love you and I love Jennifer, we are all great friends. Anyone who sees us might argue that I have nothing to do with you two, that you are wonderful and extraordinary. However, I was lucky. to become part of your lives and I don’t want to leave so easily! “.

Speaking of Jennifer Aniston’s participation in her The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress and host said: “We will start season two with none other than someone who might be one of my favorite people on planet Earth, Jennifer Aniston. I’m so excited because she’s a movie star, a woman, a human that we all marvel at. I love this so much. woman. I can’t believe I’ll be able to make a bet with her. “.

Together for strength: Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in one scene

Drew Barrymore continued: “I can’t think of anyone I’d rather listen to than her. I find her to be an extraordinary woman. Everyone’s dream is to have her as their first guest. I feel great with her because I always manage to be myself when we are together”.