Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles dressed alike, fans and fashionistas lose their minds

When it comes to style, Jennifer Aniston And Harry Styles will be there for you.

The super star of Friends is the cover star of the September issue of InStyle, in the cover photo shoot the 52-year-old poses in an extraordinary series of looks designed by Michael Kors, Saint Laurent and Chloé, but a complete with Gucci ’70s print suffered caught the attention of Harry Styles fans.

The singer had worn the same brown dress at the 2021 Brit Awards last May, to accept the award for the best British single won with “Watermelon Sugar”. Here, you can see the photos in comparison.

Harry Styles at BRITs 2021 – getty images

“The panic I am experiencing with Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston wearing the same dress is illegal“, one user tweeted. “Jennifer and Harry dressed alike are the best thing I’ve ever seen“, chirped another one.

Fun fact: interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres in 2020, Harry confessed that as a child he had a super crush on Jennifer Aniston!

Although Harry was the first to wear the suit, for the record we must report that previously it was the singer who sought inspiration in Jennifer’s closet. In October 2020, the 27-year-old had been spotted wearing a “Save the Drama for Your Mama” t-shirt identical to the one that the actress had shown off in an episode of season 10 of Friends.

Jennifer Aniston – getty images

ph. getty images