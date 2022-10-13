Jennifer Aniston and her beauty accident with self-tanner

Not even Jennifer Aniston is immune from ‘having’ a self-tanner accident. She discovers the video that the actress shared on Instagram about her mishaps with her fake tan and learns from her mistakes.

To achieve a Californian tan throughout the year you have two options: either you sunbathe very often, or You do like Jennifer Aniston and use a self-tanner to help you raise your natural tone a little. However, this product requires a polished technique to make it smooth and natural, and the actress had an accident with it that could have happened to anyone. Jennifer is currently immersed in the shooting of the third season of ‘The Morning Show’a series in which she stars alongside Reese Witherspoon, and the actress has shared some behind-the-scenes moments with her followers on Instagram, including one that shows the result of her latest self-tanner application: a real flop.

Showing herself, with a great sense of humor, dressed in a long black satin bathrobe and with her left foot on the sink in her dressing room, Jennifer Aniston proves once again that she is a totally natural person, and therefore the same things happen to her that happen to any of us when does not know how to use self-tanner well.

Jennifer Aniston makes the mistake of not using moisturizer

“Note to self: for hands and feet, always apply a moisturizing lotion before applying spray tan. Otherwise, you’ll end up in these kinds of situations!” the actress jokes on camera as the show’s makeup artist tries to remove the orange streaks on her foot before filming. And he’s right, it’s better to moisturize the skin before applying the self-tanner

As the camera operator takes a close-up of Jennifer Aniston’s foot in the sink – adding to the humor of the situation – the star says, “Now that’s love,” as she watches her makeup artist work to remove annoying patches left by your self-tanning spray.

How to use self-tanner correctly in autumn and winter?

Always It is important to apply the self-tanner on well-moisturized skin to prevent it from becoming patchy.. Otherwise, the product tends to develop a deeper tan in dry areas, which is where it accumulates. In winter, this step is even more important, since the skin is usually drier than in the hot months.

To avoid mishaps for the actress, it is best to exfoliate and then apply a rich-textured moisturizer the day before applying self-tanner. On the same day, you can also moisturize again with a lighter product, as long as you wait for it to be well absorbed into the skin before starting to apply the self-tanner. Do not forget moisturize your skin afterward to keep your tan longer. Finally, we also advise you to choose a lower tanning intensity than the one you are used to using in summer. This will give you a much more natural tone.