Jennifer Aniston and her extreme routine to keep fit | Lifestyle

Does the actress exercise at 3 am? This we know

Over time, Jennifer Aniston has managed to establish herself not only as a talented Hollywood actress, but also as a a true fitness icon. And it is that the protagonist of ‘Friends’ has aroused envy to the look so fit at 53 years old.

The actress, far from showing off a slender body like the ones that supermodels have tried to ‘sell’ us as an ideal, she looks comfortable and healthy with the skin she lives in, which has been applauded by many.

Recently, Leyon Azubuike, Jennifer’s personal trainer, confessed several of the secrets of the fit life of the actress in an interview with a famous health magazine. Here we tell you the most relevant:

Secret #1: Jennifer breaks up her workouts to fit her work schedule, so while her routine sometimes consists of one-and-a-half hour sessions, seven days a week, sometimes they’re less intense.

“If I know that Jen is not filming anything, it is a different phase than if I know that she is going to walk to receive an award: I am not going to destroy her legs in the gym the day before”, Leyon Azubuike.

Secret #2: If Leyon thinks that Jen needs to break a sweat before a photo shoot, even if it’s at 3 in the morning, he tells her and she goes without grumbling, so yes, sometimes Aniston does train at that time.

Secret #3: The type of exercise that the actress performs varies, as she likes to diversify to feel constantly challenged. “We box, we jump rope, we do strength training, we do a lot of resistance band work, etc,” says Azubuike. It is also known that Jen complements this with yoga and some spinning sessions.

Secret #4: The exercises that Jen knows best, said her coach, are those related to the abdomen. In fact, Azubuike confessed that she usually puts a lot of plank exercises with some variations so that the actress can exercise that area without feeling that she is doing something monotonous, however, she said that abdominals are an essential part of her daily routine. .

Secret #5: Jennifer’s hardest part at first, Leyon explained, was jumping rope. However, her coach accompanied her and motivated her to follow up on her and, as she says, “now she does great.”

