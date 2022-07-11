Jennifer Aniston She has always sported exceptional hair that has become her physical letter of introduction. Silky and without abuse, impacting any appearance, it seems that her hair had an identity of its own.

Jennifer Aniston and her hair care line to have it Rachel Green.



It is not uncommon to think then that one of the things that the actress would develop would be a hair care line in 2021, whose concept has been plagued with awareness not only for beauty, but also with the environment and respect for all living beings.

Lola Vie is presented as a sustainable product that generally uses renewable packaging and uses bamboo essence, a plant that regenerates easily, grows daily and does not require fertilizer or fertilization for its development.

Another of the things that the 53-year-old actress’s brand has proposed is to completely discard the tests of its products on animals, and in this regard it is certified by the Leaping Bunny, so it not only takes care of humans but of the diversity of lives that make up planet earth.

A line of hair care created with conscience without harming the environment or animals.



Recently the interpreter of Rachel in the iconic series friendsconfirmed the launch of a new addition to the family of Lola Fria hair oil that, in addition to nourishing, allows it to be styled as shown Jennifer in the audiovisual published on his official Instagram account.