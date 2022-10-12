Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston and her most athletic combination: black leggings with normcore sneakers (and she looks fantastic)

Needless to say, the Sports shoes, will always be the best option to conquer the asphalt in the most comfortable way possible. However, pay attention in the designs of trending sneakers for 2022, It will save you from a bad investment or from wearing an old-fashioned model that is no longer in fashion. Since firms such as Valentino, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga, in Autumn-Winter 2022 collections, opted for silhouettes norm corethey have automatically earned the title of ‘object of desire’, so it’s no wonder they are the favorite style of the best dressedY, Jennifer Aniston is one of them.

The actress opted for sneakers Nike Revolution 5 in dark gray, which stand out for their air sole structure, which allows you to run for long hours without suffering discomfort. the protagonist of friends combined them with a two-piece sports set, consisting of a black sweatshirt and matching leggings. The exact look to keep you in shape.

Where have we seen the normcore tennis trend with leggings?

Handout

Kendall Jenner wearing white normcore sneakers

Gotham

Hailey Beiber.

Photo: Getty Images

Yes, the nordic tennis they are the favorite pieces of celebrities and the best way to wear them is with all kinds of leggings. Proof of this has been the recent appearance of Eva Longoria at Disney, where he opted for a New Balance model that combined impeccably in high waist leggings. Secondly, Kendall Jenner opted for nordic tennis in optical white, along with bell leggings; while Hailey Bieber wore her sneakers with but with gray leggings.

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

