Jennifer Aniston and her particular way of having breakfast to stay fit – Eme – 03/22/2022

Jennifer Aniston always stood out for his beauty natural, but nature must also be helped. One of her secrets to looking so good at 53 is in her breakfasts.

In a recent interview with First For Women magazine, Jennifer revealed that he follows a strict regimen that begins with the first meal of the day: “When I wake up I take warm water with lemon and then a smoothie or an avocado with eggs. I learned to prepare them in different ways so they taste different every morning.”

Another variant to not get tired of always eating the same thing is to prepare oatmeal with beaten egg white. “I add the white just before the oatmeal finishes cooking. It gives you extra protein and a fluffy texture that’s delicious.” Jennifer.

On the other hand, in a previous interview with Radio Times, the protagonist of The morning show added that she is a strong defender of intermittent fasting, which has helped her get in shape: “I do intermittent fasting so sometimes I don’t eat anything in the morning. I have noticed a big difference going 16 hours without eating solid food.”

other beauty secrets



But the breakfasts they are not the only variable to stay beautiful and healthy. For years, the protagonist of Friends has been a strong reference for Yogalosophy, a discipline that works body, mind and spirit at the same time.

Mandy Ingber, creator of this movement, is the one who closely supervises the actress’s routine that combines yoga, spinning and meditation exercises, as well as healthy eating. “Yoga helps you prepare for everything. It is like meditation. Just allow whatever comes your way throughout the day to be doable,” the star confessed to E!, who learned to remain calm through this discipline.

Regarding your face, Aniston revealed that he resorts to the creams commonly indicated for hemorrhoids to deflate his eyes. Vaseline is also applied to the eyelids to achieve prominent eyelashes.