Jennifer Aniston and her photo embracing a Spanish actor – Listen to Cadena Dial

The actor Enrique Arce, known among other jobs for playing Arturo Roman in The Money Heisthas caused quite a stir among his fans for being part of the cast of Murder Mystery 2 , the new movie Jennifer Aniston Along with the one that recently, by the way, has published several images that demonstrate the good relationship between the two.

Murder Mystery 2 It is not the first international job of the actor who already in 2019 worked in the film written and directed by Woody Allen Rifkin’s festival In addition to being part of Terminator 6: Dark Fate, by Tim Miller.

The Valencian refers to Aniston as “Jen” and in Murder Mystery 2 shares a poster not only with her, but also with one of the best-known comedy actors in Hollywood, Adam Sandler, with whom he has also posted photos. Some images next to which Arce wrote, «Saturday Night Fever… With Jen and Adam in Paris» and in which we can see him hugging the actors raising both thumbs up.

Jennifer Aniston and her photo embraced with a Spanish actor

The images have already unleashed the first comments like that of the actress Christina Castano who joked saying, “Stop doing montages with celebrities, come on«, and some of his followers who wrote comments like these: «A few millimeters from two legends», «You make me very envious» «A dream for many» or «I am sure it will be an incredible film»among others.

But this is not the only photo that the interpreter has shared, which also showed an image in which the good vibes are seen among the entire team of the film in which the French actress Mélanie Laurent, John Kani or Adeel Akhtar also participate. Many others.

A shoot that now takes place in Paris and of which Arce has spoken thus, having a memory for the terrible conflict between Russia and Ukraine: «Back in Paris, about to resume filming Murder Mystery 2for Netflix. There are moments when it becomes difficult to enter the code of comedy, when drama and horror are so present, but let’s go for it…».