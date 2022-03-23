Jennifer Aniston and her secret to always wear a face kissed by the sun

It turns out that the photo that Jennifer Aniston used to congratulate her “little sister, co-anchor and fellow sufferer” Reese Witherspoon for her 46th birthday has finally convinced us that the protagonist of friends has more than one trick to get such good-looking skin. Light, juicy and lightly tannedJennifer Aniston actually has much lighter skin than we’ve gotten used to seeing.

Careful with her face and obsessed with keeping her skin luminous and firm, her favorite beauty products include hyaluronic acid-enhanced cosmetics and moisturizing masks that she complements with collagen nutricosmetics. This protein centralizes all the attention of your facial care, which is why it is so involved in introducing it into your body, whether inside or out: “Colgen is the glue that holds everything together”.

But of course, this does not make your skin tan. If his two fetish tricks succeed: sun and food. To achieve an appearance as radiant as Jennifer Aniston’s skin, you cannot avoid sun protection. This is the best anti-aging weapon possible. But the actress, without becoming a kamikaze, sunbathes without protection. Barely 10 minutes to get that sun-kissed effect, literally.

The other key is hidden in your diet. Healthy and rich in beta catorenes, natural antioxidants that help prevent cell damage and favor the production of melanin, multicolored vegetables and fruits are not lacking in your day to day. Carrot, pumpkin, tomato, broccoli and spinach are some valid options to mix with foods that favor the production of hyaluronic acid such as potatoes, avocados, papaya and red fruits.

