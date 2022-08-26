Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm could be Hollywood’s new fashion couple

Mhave a relationship in Cinema industry, being two such famous faces the protagonists and without anyone knowing, it should not be easy. It is the case of Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm, who could be the new fashion couple of Hollywood. This was assured by an anonymous source in an Australian medium, where he testifies that both they will have had several secret dates.

“They had crossed paths before, but she had always had a husband by her side. Not this time! And there is no doubt that Jon is completely captivated by Jenn,” said the aforementioned source on Women’s Day. Apparently, Aniston and Hamm coincided in the production of ‘The Morning Show’, an Apple TV series that is nominated for an Emmy and to which the actor has joined for the third batch of episodes.

Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Jon Hamm, 51, are old acquaintances in the industry, not only for their successful careers, but for their long list of failed relationships. In the case of the actress, known for her role in ‘Friends’, she has had romances with the likes of Brad Pitt, Paul Rudd or Justin Theroux. On the other hand, Hamm was with Anna Osceolahis partner in ‘Mad Men’, and with Jennifer Westfeldt.

What is ‘The Morning Show’ about?

Apparently, the coincidence of both in ‘The Morning Show’ would have caused both interpreters to connect and decide to take their relationship with caution. The series, meanwhile, is in the process of making new episodes available. at the end of 2022 on the Apple platform.

The fiction narrates the day to day of the workers of a morning tv show. Work, personal and social relationships mark the plot of the series. Throughout the seasons, ‘The Morning Show’, in which Reese Witherspoon also participateshas dealt with issues as important as the coronavirus or labor abuse.