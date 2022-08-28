Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm, in love? all your partners









When they jump rumors that two sexy celebs have started a relationship it’s hard to keep it a secret. Especially when it comes to actors like Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hammwhich according to the woman’s dayThey could become Hollywood’s new hot couple. An anonymous source has assured this Australian-Australian media outlet that both interpreters they have a secret affair and that despite the fact that they had already crossed paths before, love would have arisen during the production of the series The Morning Show, which stars Aniston. Both she and the actor are faces known worldwide: Jennifer Aniston rose to fame with friends and Jon Hamm did it with Mad Men. And they are not only famous for their careers, but also for your relationship list failed. We review her love resumes.

Jennifer Aniston: from Brad Pitt to Justin Theroux Of the two, the actress is the one who has had the most relationships. first went out with him musician Adam Duritz in 1995but it was short-lived: until 1998 she was romantically involved with Tate Donovan. until it appeared her great love: Brad Pitt. He and Aniston married on July 29, 2000 in a private wedding in Malibu. Together they formed one of the most successful and striking couples in Hollywood, being two great stars of the moment. Nevertheless, the couple separated on January 6, 2005 and they started the divorce process a couple of months later after having tried to reconcile. Meanwhile, everyone was watching new Hollywood couple that was going to make people talk: ‘Brangelina’.







Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt together on the red carpet After their divorce, Jennifer Aniston began an affair with your partner in The Break Up (2006), actor Vince Vaughn. Months later they left him and in 2007 the actress began another brief romance of a few months, this time with the British model Paul Sculforin 2007. Until in 2008 he met the musician John Mayerwith whom he had a back-and-forth relationship: they separated in August and in October they gave each other a second chance until love ran out in March 2009. With so many failed lovesAniston decided to give her heart a break for a couple of years to be ready. Then met actor and director Justin Theroux in 2011. He was her second husband: they announced her engagement on August 12, 2012 and celebrated their wedding in Los Angeles three years later. Nevertheless, in 2018 the couple announced their separation. In 2021 and after the meeting of friendsJthe most appetizing rumor of the summer emerged: Were Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating?







Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer when they couldn’t give rein to their passion.