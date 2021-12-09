Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, who have been able to transform love into friendship

Sometimes from the ashes of a love a beautiful one can be born friendship. An art in which Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband (number two) Justin Theroux they continue to prove that they are masters. The actor shared a shot that portrays him in his Instagram Stories tenderly embraced his ex-wife. Among them, the actress Ann Dowd, all smiling as she is wrapped in Justin and Jennifer’s embrace. “Anne-sandwich.” So Theroux jokingly titled the post. Occasion for the reunion between ex spouses was the third episode of Live in Front of a Studio Audience, dedicated to the sitcom of the 80s The Apple Tree (The Facts of Life).

That Jennifer and Justin would remain friends had already been understood at the time of the divorce. The two, who fell in love in 2011 on the set of Naked and happy, They were engaged for five years and after such a long test, they are married. Two and a half years later, to be precise in February 2018, it was already over. But without drama. “This decision was mutual and made with love at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to separate as a couple, but we can’t wait to continue the friendship ”, read the joint communiqué announcing the farewell. Seven months later, he defined the breakup as “the gentlest parting ever»:« In the end no one died e no one is throwing battle axes against each other. We respected each other enough so that it wasn’t too painful. ” Earlier this year, then, the actor told a Esquire: «Jennifer and I don’t talk every day but we write and call each other with FaceTime. I am sincere when I say that i love our friendship“.

When Jennifer turned 52 last February, Justin dedicated a tender message to her in Instagram stories: a photo blank and black at the foot of a staircase, with a little red heart and the letter B, probably the initial of an affectionate nickname. Thought she reciprocated last August, when he blew out fifty candles: «Happy birthday JT, ”Aniston wrote in her Instagram stories accompanying the photo of a bearded Theroux dressed up. And then, posting another shot of the shirtless actor: “Truly one of a kind. I love you!“. Theroux reciprocated by reposting the ex-wife’s posts and adding the meme of two puppies kissing. Now, as proof of an affectionate bond that has never stopped, another very tender social snapshot has arrived.