Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s best wishes, leaving “best friends”

A photo blank and black at the foot of a staircase, with a little red heart and the letter B, probably the initial of an affectionate nickname. Like this Justin Theroux wished his ex-wife happy birthday, Jennifer Aniston, which he turned off a few hours ago 52 candles. The sweet thought of the actor, who published the post in the stories Instagram, confirms that the relationship between the two remains excellent, despite the break up.

But what’s the secret to stay friends with the exes? In this Jennifer, also seen the serenity found with her historic husband Brad Pitt, seems to be a teacher. “The decision to break up was mutual and lovingHe said in 2017 Stephen Huvane, spokesperson for the actress, just in the days following the farewell with Justin. “They both want to go public the truth, to avoid there speculation of the press “.

“They want to keep a deep respect for the love they felt for each other ”, explained the statement. “Jennifer and Justin are two best friends who have decided to separate, but can’t wait to continue their wonderful friendship“. And here perhaps there is the crux of the matter: i feelings, like everything else, they evolve with time, change, and it may happen that what it was yesterday love, today is something else.

The “secret” lies in theaccept – without forcing – the transformation feelings, welcome it. With physiological sorry, sure, but avoiding to contaminate the relationship with anger and without attributing faults to the partner: sometimes relationships go a certain way direction and that’s it, without them being there triggering causes. In other words, two people can take streets different because they understand they have different needs.

All the more so when in the middle there are also children. They know it well Chris Martin And Gwyneth Paltrow: «We stay anyway a real family“, They said,” and they commit us to strengthen it more and more”. Co-parenting, therefore, but also ** support ** in case of need: Jennifer Garner, for example, continued to be a benchmark for Ben Affleck, in recent years plagued by its harmful addictions.

Why when love vanishes, the challenge is to save everything else while remaining “best friends”. Even if perhaps – on closer inspection – one separates precisely because one has become “best friends“.

