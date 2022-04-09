Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian share the same beauty secret

Although apparently Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian do not have much in common, except for their millions, it was recently confirmed that both share the same beauty secret.. It is a small and innovative electronic device that helps to tone and rejuvenate the skin by achieving an immediate tightening effect without the need to go to a beauty salon.

This miraculous device is called ZIIP and its operation is based on the sending of nanocurrents and microcurrents in a variable wave that manages to increase cellular energy, communication between cells and skin repair. given that it has been scientifically proven that the use of moderate levels of electricity in the skin can help increase the rate of ATP by 500% (a molecule of natural origin that is responsible for providing useful energy for the regeneration of cells and muscles) that decreases considerably over the years.

Although Kim Kardashian is 12 years younger than Brad Pitt’s ex, the truth is that she is amazed at this new device that aims to dethrone the most popular facial care devices of the moment.or, such as the Foreo “Bear Mini” (199 euros), the NuFACE Trinity facelift gadget (369 euros) or the Sensica Sensilift Mini radiofrequency device (205 euros). This small device was created by the famous internationally renowned stylist Melanie Simon, who managed to adapt the operation of some equipment used in professional aesthetics to an ideal size for home use. According to the official page of the product, it is recommended that it be used together with the “Golden conductive gel” of the same brand to achieve better production of collagen and elastin in the skin, making Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Leslie Mann consider it as ” the holy grail of easy care products.”

The ZIIP beauty has six different modes of use, each one adapted to specific skin problems and requirements to achieve a more personalized experience. In addition, it is controlled through a mobile application that is compatible with IOS and Android devices. The ZIIP and Golden gel duo costs $495 dollars (approximately 455 euros) and can be obtained through the brand’s website or through Amazon.

In addition to the constant use of this device, Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian also consult with the same skin care expert, Joanna Czech. This famous beautician of Polish origin has two prestigious skincare centers in the United States, but has also worked directly with famous luxury beauty brands such as Biologique Recherche and La Mer. In addition, she is the favorite facial care specialist of celebrities, who come to her every time they have an important event such as the Oscars red carpet or the MET Gala.

Joanna Czech affirms that the key to achieving healthy skin is based on the combination of traditional care with the latest technology techniques such as: cryotherapy, ultrasound, LED, traditional massages and the stimulation of facial muscles.