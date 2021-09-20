Jennifer Aniston and Mariah Carey: Rachel imitation from Friends

Rachel Green is one of the most famous and beloved protagonists of the sitcom Friends. The TV series has gathered around it millions of fans around the world and among these, it seems, also figures Mariah Carey. On the occasion of the reunion from Friends, in fact, the singer shared a photo on her social profile in which she tries to imitate Rachel’s famous hairstyle. The reaction of Jennifer Aniston was not long in coming. Will he have liked it?

The return of Friends everyone unleashes, even Mariah Carey

The cast of Friends recently got back together for the highly anticipated reunion. Presented by James Corden, the sitcom stars also revealed some surprising behind-the-scenes details. A gossip unexpected, for example, involved the secret falling in love between the actors who hid behind the characters of Ross and Rachel. Beyond the news, the fever from Friends it really involved everyone, even Mariah Carey, who shared an old memory with her 10 million fans. The photo could not miss the comment of Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston and Mariah Carey, two stars joined by Rachel of Friends

Mariah Carey shared an old photo with fans. With a microphone in hand, she flaunts off showing a hairstyle that echoes the one sported by Rachel Green in Friends. In the caption of the photo he wrote: “A sad attempt to recreate Rachel’s hairstyle“. Singer he may have thought his was a “sad attempt“To imitate a hair look iconic, but she was the only one to think so. Jennifer Aniston, Rachel Green’s original face, commented on post writing to approve the look. “Love it!” that is to say “I love it”: wrote it by joining the long list of fan comments.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO: Recovery Decree, green light from the government: 50% subcontracting and more protection for those who work