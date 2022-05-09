Jennifer Aniston and other celebrities who have a secret account on Instagram

In the particular case of Jennifer Anistonopened a secret account in Instagram before the official to stalk their acquaintances and find out the news of their lives. The same goes for other Famous, but each for different reasons. Not to believe! or if?

Jennifer Aniston does she have a secret Instagram account?

Basically nothing new was discovered when it was discovered that many Famous they have one secret account in Instagram besides the official one. The fact of being able to have an additional account is to use it in different ways and for different reasons.

Among them, some do it to ‘peek’ at people, others to upload other types of content or see the number of ‘likes’ in other accounts since Instagram has removed that option on many profiles.

Whatever the reason for each one, now we are going to know some secret accounts in Instagram other famous What Jennifer Aniston. In her case, the actress herself revealed the great doubt during the interview program of Jimmy Kimmel. There she admitted that it had been a long time since she had a “secret account” in Instagram. Even before the official:

“When I was thinking about getting [Instagram]I thought it was time to understand the world and jump into the social media pool.”

Finstagrams: that’s what celebrities with additional Instagram accounts are called

instagrams is an acronym that became fashionable a couple of years ago. This modality was created to refer directly to the ‘fake instagrams’ that Famous They use it for those activities that they cannot or simply do not want to make public with their official users.

At the time, the secret account of Gigi Hadid in which she uploaded ‘polaroids’ that, for the most part, she was the one who shot them. But, with the passing of time, it was discovered that many other famous people like Justin BieberAriana Grande and even Dixie D’Amelio they also have ‘finstagrams’.

Very original: other celebrities who have a secret account on Instagram

It is clear that Jennifer Aniston She is not the first or the only celebrity who has admitted to having used a secret account in Instagram to keep up to date with what is happening. Jennifer Lawrence She also revealed in an interview last year that although she has no official accounts, she is online as a “voyeur.” for the middle InStyle He said, “I look, I don’t talk.”

While theirs are unknown, there is a whole group of Famous who have finstagrams accounts and that includes Sophie Turner, Ariana Grande Y Justin Bieber that are known to the public.

In the case of Bella Hadid opened one secret account in Instagram a while ago to upload content of what his alter ego was when he was in Japan. She has it open and there are only a few photos.

Ariana Grande He attracted a lot of attention because he opened it in 2018 to upload photos and videos of his little pig Piggy. The actor Cole Sprouse, it can be said that he is one of the most original because in his account, he only uploads photos of the people he catches taking photos of him. A fantasy?

In the case of Lizzohas his additional account where he only uploads videos playing the flute and fans say it’s the best. Dixie D’Amelio As described in his bio, he has it to see the ‘likes’ on the photos. It is believed that it must be because she cannot see them on her account, although she also uploads a lot of content.

What others famous you know they have one secret account in Instagram?