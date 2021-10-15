Jennifer Aniston and Reese Whiterspoon in The Morning Show 2: “We’re back!”

How much responsibility do you feel in telling the present in the very moment in which it unfolds?Aniston*: * “For me it is a challenge, exciting and honest, even if it is loaded with pressure. I am thrilled to provide the public with a window into this new normal“.

What do you like about your character?Aniston: “I love that Alex retains the ability to be a pro even when things are out of control“.Reese Witherspoon*: * “I believe my role explores the theme of self-discovery and identity, where it comes from and what it wants. It is not so obvious, indeed I know people who at 40 want to understand who they are and we try to help them“.

Loading... Advertisements

As producers, what changes in your commitment on set?Reese Witherspoon: “We had a conversation with the writers at the beginning, but the story is in their hands, the ideas are theirs, you can see that they are a heterogeneous group where diversity reigns.». **

Jennifer Aniston: **: “For us it is important to treat things not in black and white but in a gray air, which can lead to a social but also domestic dialogue“.

How has the pandemic affected the characters?Jennifer Aniston: “Not only have filming been blocked, but the episodes have been rewritten to put Covid in history. On the set we followed strict protocols, a team of epidemiologists was hired, we wanted above all to ensure the safety of all members of the crew and their families. It’s difficult, I love seeing the faces of the people I work with and love. Even during rehearsals we wore masks and visors and then took them off only at the time of the take. This has strangely become the new routine, but I hope it doesn’t happen for long. There are many rules but we did it, with a good product“.

Reese Witherspoon: “What happens to the world while you make other plans is amazing. And with the pandemic, something bigger than us has happened to us, which we wanted to include in the story of the series and get people the idea that The Morning Show is a project in which they can meet and see each other again.“.