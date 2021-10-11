News

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon: a tv series together

Posted on
Jennifer Aniston Best Looks

Reunion in sight for some of the cast members of Friends. No, not that reunion, the highly anticipated reunion, but another. Smaller and perhaps even more special. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are ready to return to the small screen with a television series signed by Apple. During the event led by Tim Cook for the presentation of the new Apple TV + streaming service, in fact, the two actresses appeared on the stage of the keynote to talk about their new adventure together entitled The Morning Show.

The two actresses, who met on the set of Friends where Witherspoon played Rachel’s younger sister, they will now tackle, with the usual dose of irony, the important and very topical issue of power relations between men and women within the American entertainment world and, specifically, in the sector of the morning information programs of the country to Stelle e Strisce. Alongside them is another veteran of American comedy, Steve Carrell, whose role in the series is unclear whether it will be positive or negative.

At this point we just have to wait for the launch of the new Apple platform to find out more about this unexpected, but expected, reunion.

