Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon at The Morning Show get paid

To take part in the series The Morning Show Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon they will come you pay for their talent, as it is right and normal to be. Rachel Green’s Friends and the star of Big Little Lies they deserve a round of applause for being two true champions of girl power which prove every day as one woman of great talent it is right that what it deserves is paid. A logical thread that to say it seems trivial and obvious but which, on balance, is not like that at all. As reported by a recent study by a team of economists on behalf of The Guardian, male actorsAnd in Hollywood, they earn $ 1.1 million more per film than their female colleagues of equal experience. So Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have done very well to claim their cachet for The Morning Show.

In fact, Aniston and Witherspoon worked together on the new series The Morning Show, which will premiere on November 1, 2019 on the streaming service Apple TV Plus, and to have them in the cast the producers of the show paid them with fair compensation just as they would have done if they were male actors. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the total cost of each episode would have been 15 million, four of which (or 2 + 2) would have been given to Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, for a total of 40 million dollars for two seasons. These figures are definitely unapproachable for us mere mortals, but certainly not for the glittering world of Hollywood stars who, with their presence and thanks to their talent, can make a film or a television series make an incredible leap in quality.

After all, the skill of Jennifer Aniston (recently landed on Instagram) and Reese Witherspoon is more than acclaimed and certified, theex-wife of Brad Pitt in fact it has now become a queen of comedies as well as a kind of ‘quality guarantee’ that certifies the validity of a film, a bit like saying that if she is in the cast of a film then she is sure that this is worthwhile to be seen. Just think of some of the many films that have starred Aniston and that have already become real classics such as One Week From God, Me & Marley or How do I sell you my family.

As for Reese Witherspoon, on the other hand, the awards received during her career speak for themselves, among these she can include the most coveted and dreamed of award by any actor on the planet: that is a Oscar, obtained in 2006 for the masterful interpretation of June Carter Cash in When Love Burns the Soul – Walk The Line. Among other things, Reese is a great supporter of the equalization of salaries between men and women and to bring this important and just cause to the fore she gave birth to the Time’s Up movement, created together with a group of prominent women from the entertainment world. thanks to which the HBO network (source Hollywood Reporter) eliminated any ‘contract’ wage disparities that had always been in place up to that point.

