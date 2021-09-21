Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon play a scene from Friends

From The Morning Show to Friends in an instant, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recreate a scene from the cult series

The Morning Show will mark the official debut of the Apple TV + platform, which will be fully operational this November. On the occasion of the promotion of the new series, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon gave the fans of Friends a nostalgic gem.

After Aniston’s debut on Instagram with a shot together with her historical colleagues from Friends, this time it is Reese Witherspoon who shares on her already very active social network a clip in which the two actresses re-interpret an iconic scene from the NBC series. In fact, in 2000, the two briefly met on the set of Friends when the actress of Big Little Lies she appeared as Jill Green, Rachel’s (Aniston) sister.

The gag arose when, during an interview with Hollywood Access, at two o’clock was shown a photo from a scene with the two sisters. After a brief back and forth of agreement, the two actresses immediately got into their old characters: although Aniston had forgotten the lines, in fact, Witherspoon apparently was “more prepared” and promptly suggested them to his ear.

Reese Witherspoon then shared the clip on her Instagram account with the caption:

One of the best parts of working with Jen is revealing my favorite #FRIENDS lines! #theGreenSisters

The Morning Show will debut with its premiere on November 1st. In the new series Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are joined by a cast that includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The Apple TV + show is written by Kerry Ehrin and directed by Mimi Leder, along with showrunners and executive producers of the series starring Jennifer Aniston and Kristin Hahn via Echo Film; Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter via Hello Sunshine; and Ellenberg with Media Res, which is also the production studio. CNN’s Brian Stelter collaborated on the project with his book Top of the Morning who provided some of the material for The Morning Show.

Here is the video: