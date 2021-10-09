Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recruited by Apple, Vin Diesel produces series on boxing – Tvzap

This week we talk about: “Shameless”, “The Affair”, “The Magicians”, “Ultimate Beastmaster” and the new “Crushers Club”, “Dark”, “Dietland”, “The Good Cop”, “Wanderlust”.

Big comeback week on TV: Jennifer Aniston on the small screen for the first time since Friends thanks to Apple, Julianna Margulies she will be the editor of a magazine in Dietland, while Toni Collette got the starring role in Wanderlust.

Apple recruits Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for a TV series

After approving the reboot of Amazing Stories produced by Steven Spielberg and Bryan Fuller, Apple continues to make its way into the world of TV series: the technology giant has in fact recruited Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for a project set in the world of television, for now still untitled. The series, created by Michael Ellenberg from Brian Stelter’s novel “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV”, has already been confirmed for two seasons of ten episodes each. Aniston, also an executive producer, hasn’t been back on TV since Friends.

Crushers Club: the boxing series produced by Vin Diesel

Action movie star Vin Diesel is working with Virgil Williams on a boxing series that will air on NBC. Crushers Club, this is the title of the project, will be set in a Chicago gym that struggles to keep going, but which is like a second home for many of the neighborhood kids. Williams, who has worked on series such as ER and 24, is writing the script, while Diesel is executive producing alongside Universal Television.

Shameless renewed for a ninth season

The eighth season of Shameless it has just started in the United States, last November 5th, and Showtime has already decided to renew it for a ninth cycle. The adventures of the Gallagher family, a ramshackle Chicago clan, will therefore return again next year.

Tha Affair: three new faces in the fourth season

Dina Meyer, Russell Hornsby and Tim Matheson joined the cast of the fourth season of The Affair: Hornsby landed the role of Carl Gatewood, Janelle’s ex-husband and Noah’s rival, while Meyer and Matheson are two people from Alison’s past, returning with shocking news. The series starring Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Joshua Jackson and Maura Tierney will return in 2018.

Dark: the trailer for the new Netflix series

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zy0b9e40tK8

Netflix has released the trailer for Dark, first German original series produced by the streaming platform. Composed of ten episodes, written by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese and available from December 1st, Dark tells the consequences of the disappearance of two children, linked to supernatural phenomena dating back to 1986.

Julianna Margulies in Dietland

Julianna Margulies, historical protagonist of The Good Wife and ER, is back on TV thanks to Dietland, a new series by AMC based on the novel of the same name by Sarai Walker. Set in the world of beauty products, the series stars Erin Darke in a still secret role, Joy Nash in that of Plum Kettle, an obese woman who is about to undergo an operation to lose weight, and Margulies in the role of Kitty, director of a magazine threatened by a terrorist organization of feminists.

Toni Collette in Wonderlust

Toni Collette, Tara Gregson in United States of Tara, role for which she won an Emmy, returns to tv with Wonderlust, a BBC One series (distributed worldwide by Netflix) created by Nick Payne, which chronicles the complicated relationships in a large family. Made up of six episodes, the series revolves around Joy (Collette), a therapist who sees her marriage go into crisis after a bike accident.

Felicia Day in The Magicians

Felicia Day joined the cast of the third season of the SyFy series The Magicians: the actress got the role of Poppy, an expert on dragons who helps the protagonists in a moment of difficulty. The Magicians is set at Brakebills College, New York’s secret university where magic is taught.

Josh Groban in The Good Cop

Josh Groban was cast as the star of The Good Cop, a Netflix series inspired by an Israeli format, developed by Andy Breckman (Monk), showrunner and author of all ten episodes, and by director and executive producer Randy Zisk. The story stars Tony Sr. (Tony Danza), a former New York cop who never followed the rules, and his son Tony Jr. (Groban), an almost maniacally dutiful detective. The two must join forces to solve several cases. Filming is about to begin these days in the Big Apple.

Ultimate Beastmaster renewed for a second season

Netflix has renewed the show for a second season, consisting of ten episodes Ultimate Beastmaster, which executive produces Sylvester Stallone and will arrive on the streaming platform starting December 15. This time there is also Italy among the competing countries, along with China, France, India, Spain, and the United States. Two representatives from each country will participate in each race and the best nine will compete in the final match. The presenters of the Italian team are Francesco Facchinetti and Bianca Balti.