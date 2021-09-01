Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon together for The Morning Show

No.and it’s been a while since Reese Witherspoon she played the pushy little sister of Jennifer Aniston in Friends. Precisely 22 years have passed, and both careers have taken off. Both are star of the small and big screen, both starred in brilliant comedies, intense dramas and hit series and became producers. But it is only with The Morning Show who are back to share a script.

There Apple TV + series has released in these hours the first images of the highly anticipated second season. And after having stocked up on prizes like Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice, the return of Aniston and Witherspoon promises to be crackling. The series unveils the power dynamics within the fictional UBA television network. And then the bang of the finale of the first season (no spoilers!), the bets will all be played on duality between how we present ourselves and who we really are.

Along with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, there is a cast truly exceptional. Starting with Steve Carell returning to TV after the success of The Office, Billy Crudup already seen in Justice League, Mark Duplass (The Bombshell), Nestor Carbonell (Richard Alpert in the third season of Lost). There are also to join them in the second season Greta Lee (Russian Doll); Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act), the superb Holland Taylor And Julianna Margulies, unforgettable in The Good Wife. The series will also speak a little Italian thanks to Valeria Golino who plays Paola Lambruschini, a documentary director.

Loading... Advertisements

Of the plot of the second season from The Morning Show not much is known yet: all the actors have kept the maximum confidentiality, evidently to preserve the surprise effect. To see the first episode we will have to wait Friday 17 September. But it’s safe to bet that the renewed understanding between Jennifer and Reese will once again be able to excite and keep us with bated breath.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED