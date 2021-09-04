Jennifer Aniston and that constant question: “Are you pregnant?”

The degree of intrusion into his life had reached such an intimate level as to be unbearable. And, for once, the paparazzi play a marginal role in this story. Because the question that haunted (and perhaps still does) Jennifer Aniston it is the same that millions of women who are not mothers hear about. Are you pregnant? How annoying this meddling can be! For some it is so strong that it is necessary to ask for help. What Jen did. Than to the magazine People she confessed that she had to go to therapy when she reached the limit of endurance. Because, apparently, we still live in a world where if a woman is not a mother she hasn’t done anything in life. Or something is wrong.

Why does Jennifer Aniston have no children?

For years Jennifer Aniston has been haunted by those who ask her if she is expecting a baby. If he wants a baby. Because she doesn’t have a baby yet. Because she doesn’t want to have a baby. “How long will it still take before we can ignore this nonsense?” Asks the actress. Which also includes members of his family among the curious meddlers and inappropriate ones. “There are a lot of amazing things that come with being a public figure. But there are also a lot of difficult things, because we are only human beings and we tend to walk with a target on our head ».

Therapy to find peace

How to get out of this quagmire? Well, the first thing would be to educate people not to ask inappropriate and meaningless questions. For Jennifer Aniston, however, the answer came from therapy. “The key is to have a lot of self-awareness,” explained the actress of Friends. “He gave me a lot of therapy.” Which for her also includes admiring the sunset. Meditate every day. Write. This is how she came to be in a moment of her life «really quiet, at peace. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me and I have beautiful dogs. I’m just a very lucky human being. ‘

