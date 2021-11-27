Jennifer Aniston and the actors who said they didn’t want children

# #



Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm and Miley Cyrus are just a few of the countless movie and television stars who have decided they don’t want children in their lives. The reasons are, of course, all personal: there are those who think they cannot “look after others”, those who simply feel they are fully realized even without giving birth to another life. Or who, already having an advanced age, believes that it is now too late to even think about it.

So, while we have actors and stars who have large families and can’t wait to show off newcomers, we also have a lot of show business characters who feel they have a fulfilling life even without an offspring. .

There are many stars – especially women – who have been asked on more than one occasion why they did not have children. The question, already uncomfortable in itself for “ordinary men and women”, is certainly no more appropriate for the actors we have come to know over the years. The latter, however, have stated on more than one occasion what their personal motivations are.

1) Winona Ryder

The famous actress Winona Ryder, born in 1971, became famous in the world of cinema even when she was very young with films like Splinters of madness (1988), Beetlejuice (1988) and, above all, Edward scissor hands (1990). Later it returned to success in 2016, the year in which we found it in the TV series Stranger Things where she played – and still plays – Joyce Byers, the mother of little (and unfortunate) Will Byers.

In 2016, during an interview with New York Magazine, she stated that she has no children but that she has a wonderful relationship with her grandchildren. And it suits her like this: “I have great times with my brother’s children. I just have to stop listening to what people say “. The actress has in fact added that she has never had the desire to have children and that she has always preferred to prioritize her career.

2) Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has become one of the most popular actresses among the addicted for the role she played in the sitcom Friends, namely the iconic and unforgettable Rachel Green. His greatest hits, however, also include such films as A Week from God (2003), I Hate You, I Leave You, You… (2006) and Me & Marley (2008).

Regarding the “children” topic, Jennifer Aniston said in an interview with the Huffington Post: “Nobody knows what really happens in a person’s privacy. Nobody considers how delicate the situation can be for me and my partner. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is pressure on women to become mothers, and if they are not, then they are considered damaged goods. Everyone is complete with or without a mate, and with or without a child. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We have to decide what makes us truly happy. Perhaps my purpose on this planet is not to procreate. Maybe there are other things I have to do “

3) Jon Hamm

Mostly known for his role in Mad Men, where he played Don Draper, Jon Hamm is internationally recognized as a real sex symbol and in 2007 he was even named the Sexiest Man Alive by Salon.com. He had a very long relationship with actress and screenwriter Jennifer Westfeld but, after 18 years together, the two broke up.

According to La Repubblica, the motivation behind their separation was Jennifer’s desire to have children: Jon, who has always been a bit reluctant to have a “quiet” life with his wife and children, seems to have never really thought about the idea of ​​having children.

In an interview with the New York Times, in 2021, he said: “I’ve been thinking about it a lot lately. I never thought I’d be this age and not have children. But my life has gone on in a million ways I never thought of “

4) Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus became famous when she was just a little girl thanks to the role of Miley Stewart / Hannah Montana in the homonymous TV series by Disney Channel, Miley Cyrus is currently one of the most “talked about” stars. After completely distorting her image, she was in fact widely criticized, but the actress and singer never gave much weight to the words spent towards her.

During an interview for ELLE magazine in 2019, Miley openly stated that she does not want children (at least for the moment): “We are left with a planet of me ** and I refuse to pass it on to my children. Until I feel that my children can live in a world where fish can live safely in the sea, I will not bring another person to live this way. We do not want to reproduce because we know that the Earth cannot do it “

5) Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson is known and loved by fans of television series mainly for her roles obtained thanks to the anthology series American Horror Story, for which she also won two Critics’ Choice Awards and five Emmy nominations. In 2017, then, was also included by Time magazine among the 100 most influential people on the planet.

Paulson, like Jennifer Aniston and many other colleagues, was quite clear in an interview for Town & Country Magazine: “I don’t want to feel bad. I don’t want to look at my son and say ‘You are the most amazing thing that has ever happened to me, but also the death sentence.’ It was difficult for my mother to be everywhere. I’ve always known what I wanted from my professional life and I don’t want to spend my life running from side to side, ‘If only I had made the choice to dedicate this time to myself.’ It’s selfish, but I think the word selfish creates a bad reputation “

6) Alison Brie

American actress best known for her roles in Community And Mad Men, where she played Annie Edison and Trudy Campbell respectively, Alison Brie is currently the star of the Netflix Original television series Glow. She and her husband Dave Franco have decided not to have children and, during an interview, the actress explained her reasons:

“I really don’t want to have children. It’s great because I don’t worry about when I should get pregnant – in between seasons while touring Glow – and I don’t have to think about it every day. That would be nice but I think of all the things that would be so stressful. I think about how much we must already work for our cats. Oh my God, and I think what it would be like if he were a child!“

7) Ricky Gervais

Known mainly for his singular comedy defined as ferocious and politically incorrect, Ricky Gervais has participated in numerous films and TV series, among which we mainly remember After Life, An Idiot Abroad And The Office. The actor met his partner, writer Jane Fallon, while attending university in London in 1982. The two have always been very reserved about their private life, claiming that they do not want to get married because they consider the ceremony superfluous and above all that they do not want children.

When asked why he replied, with the usual black humor that characterizes it, in this way: “Because children are freeloaders. All they do is say “I want, I want, I want … Dad dress me, Dad feed me … Dad pay me chemotherapy …”

8) Keanu Reeves

Canadian actor and musician best known for his film roles, Keanu Reeves got to participate as guest star also to some television series, including Swedish Dicks, The Tracey Ullman Show And American Playhouse. The reason why Keanu Reeves has no children has nothing to do with the reasons of his colleagues and is based on a tragedy that hit him a few years ago.

In 1999 the actor became engaged to actress Jennifer Syme, who after a year gave birth to their first child. The newborn, however, soon died of a congenital heart malformation. Just two years later Jennifer also died in a car accident. Both of these deaths had a strong impact on the life of the actor, who still suffers today, despite many years having passed:

“Mourning changes shape, but it never ends. People think we can handle it and say “it’s over, I’m better”, but they’re wrong. When the people you love are no longer there, you are alone. All we can do is hope that we will reunite in memory again and feel pleasure and comfort in doing so, so that death is not just pain.“

For now, while Keanu has been busy with his longtime friend Alexandra Grant since 2019, he doesn’t seem to think about having children. In fact, in 2017 he declared: “I’m too … it’s too late, it’s over. I am fifty-two years old. I will not have children“

9) Kim Cattrall

Kim Victoria Cattrall, Canadian actress of British descent best known for playing Samantha Jones in the hit series Sex and the City is happy not to have children, as are Jennifer Aniston and her other colleagues. At least “non-organic”, in the words of the actress. In fact, during an interview with BBC Radio 4 he stated very candidly:

“I am not a biological parent, but I am a parent. I am the mentor of young actors and actresses and I have grandchildren who I am very close to. I believe that for many women of my generation, not having children was not a fully conscious choice. It was more of a feeling like, ‘I’m making my way, things are fine and I’m happy. I’ll think about it next year, in two years, in five… ‘Today and at this age there is a way to become a mother that doesn’t include a child’s name on the birth certificate. You can express your motherly side in other ways, clearly and forcefully. And it is very satisfying. I never changed diapers, okay, but I helped my niece get into medical school. And I was with my grandson as he was having a hard time. And these are truly maternal things, truly educational “

10) Tracee Ellis Ross

Known mainly for his role in the TV series Black-ish, with whom she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series in 2017, Tracee Ellis Ross, born in 1972, is a single woman with no children. In a recent interview with Marie Clare, he said:

“I used to fall asleep dreaming of marriage. And I’d still love it, but what am I supposed to do? Sit down and wait? Come on. I have so many things to do. I was raised by society to dream of my wedding, but I wish I had dreamed of my life. People interpret being “happily single” as not wanting a relationship. Sure I want it, but what am I supposed to do? Depress me? No. I will live my life to the fullest and be happy here, right where I am“