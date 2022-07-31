Jennifer Aniston and the dress she stole from Monica Geller’s closet, in Friends, and it fits her perfectly

Die-hard fans of the show will probably recognize the lace-trimmed V-neck floral black dress that Monica wears in several episodes, both at Bing’s girls-turned-couple apartment and at Central Perk, but if it’s not Thus, Jen made it very clear on her Instagram that she had kept the accessory.

After wearing it, she shared photos on Instagram of Cox wearing the dress on set as Monica Geller, asking her followers, “Does the dress look familiar to you?” She then shared McMillan’s post, proving that she’s still great all these years.

But if you thought that the actress, parading the dress in front of Courteney, could trigger the same type of argument that the couple starred in so many times in the series, you are very wrong. Because Cox showed in Chris’ Insta post that she supported her: “Cuties ❤️,” she wrote, to which many fans responded by asking her if she recognized the dress as her character’s.

Other followers who saw the vintage dress were also quick to add their own rave reviews in the comments section. “Wow wow wow Rachel and Monica should share clothes more often,” wrote one, while another added, “She’s so cute and pretty 😍😢❤️❤️.”

Last year, Aniston admitted that the dress was in her possession: “I went to the closet [del set] and I pulled out a dress that Monica was wearing,” she said. “I still have it and I’m wearing it, it fits me well.” Cox, meanwhile, admitted in the same interview that she didn’t take anything from the set: “I’m not a person who collects stuff. And then I regret it,” she said.

Well, we’re sure Jennifer Aniston would be willing to share the dress with her co-star, considering it was from Cox’s character to begin with. TRUE? Now, where can we find our own version to wear this summer?

