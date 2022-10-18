Jennifer Aniston and the Heineken commercial that nobody remembers

Jennifer Aniston is a multifaceted actress who has toured many productions, bringing her enormous talent to make each film one of a kind and generally full of laughs everywhere. However, it is not common to see it in commercials like the one for this famous brand of beer.

Jennifer Aniston She is used to fame, she has spent so many years on the front pages and then occupying the news of the most recognized celebrity news portals in the world, that for her everything that has to do with the press and fame is a routine fact.

But this was something that she built over the years, a position in which her privacy is respected by the press that highlights the work environment of this actress, because without a doubt this celebrity famous for her comedy is a true lady of the seventh art.

But let’s get down to business and talk about that commercial that no one remembers, in which Jennifer Aniston is a lady in trouble at the supermarket, trying to reach the last stretch of a shelf in the liquor aisle in a supermarket, limited by her short stature and watching in agony as her pair of Heineken They are there, so close yet so far away.

with little jumps Jennifer Aniston tries to reach the couple of bottles while a young man notices the predicament in which the actress finds herself, while trying to decide what pasta to take home, a task that is left behind by seeing the celebrity in trouble.

Then the young man makes up his mind and goes straight to Jennifer Aniston who is glad to see that this taller gentleman is taking the pair of Heinekeninnocently thinking that he was going to give them to her, however, after taking them from the top of the shelf everything made sense, this man approached to take the beers home and not to bring them closer to the actress, because there is nothing that can beat the taste of one Heinekennot even Jennifer Aniston in trouble.

Jennifer Aniston and the Heineken commercial that no one remembers. Source: YouTube.