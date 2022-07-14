Jennifer Aniston and the ideal hat for the heat

That Jennifer Aniston is a fashion reference is unquestionable. If you had to choose a motto that would define her style, the “less is more” would be the one that would be labeled. Because if the actress is distinguished by something, in addition to her interpretive skills, this is to combine few and simple garments with success creating outfits that inspire any wardrobe background.

He proved it when he rose to fame on the hit series friends, but also off screen in each of his appearances. the closet of her starring role as Rachel Green seems to have been inspired by her personal wardrobe: overalls, jeans, basic t-shirts, crop toptube skirts and lingerie dresses or slip dresses that return as a trend every summer.

In the last styling that we have been able to see of the actress, she has once again demonstrated her good knack for combining basics with success and has given us the keys to create a simple set, capable of helping us withstand the heat and, at the same time, ideal for those days when mini silhouettes are not suitable for the circumstances.

The actress was seen yesterday walking through Beverly Hills wearing a tank top black, low-waisted jeans with a cuffed hem (a style trick shared by Gwyneth Paltrow), and brown leather flat flip-flops. The striking thing about her outfit was the accessory she chose to complete her outfit. look since he opted to cover his head from the sun and chose a straw hat.

Following the trend that we have been seeing since spring in the street style of those who know the most about fashion, that of wearing cowboy hats or cowboy, Jennifer chose a wide-brimmed model, with a thin brown ribbon that surrounds it and a drawstring. A choice that added the definitive distinctive plus that raised the look to another level, making it one of your closet favourites.

To complete the styling and protect herself even more from the sun, the actress wore black aviator-style sunglasses, one of the models that we have already been able to see on other occasions in her informal public appearances.

Jennifer Aniston demonstrates, once again, that you don’t need many clothes in a closet to create outfits winners. And even more: she doesn’t need flashy pieces to set herself apart in style either. Only his extensive ability to know how to mix garments correctly.

