Jennifer Aniston and the moment she decided to have a healthy routine

The actress became famous for her starring role in Friends, Jennifer Aniston, has certainly returned to the fore in the last period, or perhaps it has never ceased to exist in our thoughts (on the other hand, we are all conditioned by the “neuron Jennifer Aniston“).

The actress (whose father played a part in Gilmore Girls) who is now part of the TV series The Morning Show – little gem produced and distributed by streamer Apple TV + – has repeatedly stated that he follows a diet and training regime studied; a journalist, some time ago, even tried it on herself for a week, obtaining excellent results (especially psychological).

There Aniston recently returned to talk about her healthy routine, clarifying why she started and who inspired her.

Jennifer Aniston told about her eating routine to stay healthy

“My mother was a real health fanatic. Growing up, it wasn’t fun to come to my house because it was all cardboard tasting food. When I moved, my great rebellion was to stock my refrigerator with food that tasted like it: I bought all the cereal I wanted and other crap. Eventually, I started feeling like shit. And I looked like shit. I went to a nutritionist and realized that my mother had done me a favor. I am committed to being aware of what I am putting into my body“.

Since then, the 52-year-old actress has developed a wellness habit that maximizes her inner and outer beauty; the actress continues to tell:

“Every morning I walk and feed the dogs. Then I meditate, make coffee, and write a journal or write a list of things to be grateful for. Only then do I take out my phone and allow myself to read and reply to emails, messages and all the work things that can take up space in my brain.“.

Sometimes, the time is so tight that the only activity he does is jump rope for five minutes, even if it’s “a killer movement“.

“When my coach, Leyon, whom I love more than life, first gave me a jump rope, I said, ‘You’re out of your mind.’ I was afraid to do it and would rather do anything than jump rope. But he kept saying, “No, try to do it correctly.” It was so annoying. But within six months, my leap became fluid. Now I can just go and go and go.“

The Morning Show and Friends actress pointed out that she has also become much more aware of what she eats and what is best to avoid. Also, and above all, on a digital level:

“Social media and news can be really toxic. I was watching too much of it during the pandemic, begging it to be something different, but nothing has changed“, He says. What gives her a boost, however, is her favorite podcast, SmartLess.

“The podcast is hosted by three of my best friends [Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes e Will Arnett] and their chemistry is fantastic. I always listen to them after filming The Morning Show, which has a lot of heavy material, because it always brings me a lot of fun.“.