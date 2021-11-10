Jennifer Aniston and the new Friends merchandise

Jennifer Aniston promotes Friends merchandising on social networks

If you are a Friends addicted, you know everything about smelly cats and about being in “break”. True fans can rattle off all the jokes from the TV series in a second. But now there’s more: a new merchandising collection has just come out with the most famous quotes engraved on the hats, t-shirts and hoodies. And it is Jennifer Aniston (aka Miss Rachel Green) to pose for the launch of the new line.

Aniston previewed the merchandising collection of Friends showing it on his Instagram page. The actress wore a lilac “I know!” Sweater, Monica’s signature line, and paired it with a “We were so not on a break!” (We weren’t on break at all), which is a cheeky reference to the phrase Ross often says after his breakup with Rachel. All Friends products are available on Represent and prices range from $ 30 for t-shirts to $ 50 for sweatshirts.

However, the best part of this initiative doesn’t really lie in promoting Jennifer Aniston flaunting the show’s garments. The collection is linked to a charity initiative: “Half of the proceeds from this drop in limited edition will go to @americares, an organization I love,” wrote Aniston, “Americares works to provide relief, mental health care and medical aid to communities and individuals affected by Covid-19 “. Now, you can “flaunt” the lines of your favorite show and do some good at the same time. Phoebe, the latest benefactress, would be proud.