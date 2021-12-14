Jennifer Aniston and the right not to be a mother

Jennifer Aniston, fed up with the constant speculation about her possible pregnancy, finally removes the pebbles from her shoes in a recent interview.

Let’s face it, despite the sixty-eight movements, everything has changed and, at the same time, it has remained exactly as it was. The women got more rights and privileges than in the past, but still live in a disadvantaged condition within the company. Among the various and possible ones discrimination that it is up to them to suffer, undoubtedly the one against nulliparous. These are women who for various reasons are not never become mothers. Fear to fail as a parent, distrust in a society that protects neither mothers nor children, difficulty to conceive, maternal instinct absent, problems cheap, or also, the lack the right partner. There may be several reasons why a woman decides not to procreate, all from respect And never to judge. He knows it well Jennifer Aniston which, despite being a affirmed and resolved woman, is constantly subjected to public scrutiny for not having never procreated.

Jennifer Aniston lashes out at the media obsession with her possible pregnancy

In a recent interview withHollywood Reporter, the actress who became famous for playing the role of Rachel in the cult series Friends some took off pebble from shoes, especially with regard to continuous and repeated speculations of the media about its possible pregnancies. For years, in fact, the tabloids, instead of celebrating his cinematic talent and his masterful interpretations, do nothing but attribute possible children to her incoming, biological or adoptive does not matter, what matters is sell the (unsubstantiated) news that Jennifer Aniston is pregnant.

A “painful and despicable” experience

Because yes, there are still those, even in 2021, is unable to accept – and above all respect – that a woman can choose, for all the different reasons in the world, not to give birth. And so, strengthened by their own conviction that women, to be such, must necessarily become mothers, they invade a person’s intimacy with a straight leg, regardless of the delicacy of the theme. It happened, and it happens all the time to Jennifer Aniston, which today has finally found the serenity, but in the past it has suffered a lot for the gossip of which he was daily protagonist. “I took everything very personally: the rumors about pregnancy and all the assumptions”, explains the actress to the Hollywood Reporter who decides to answer once and for all to those who have repeated it accused of having preferred a career to her children, without knowing anything about her or her private life. “You have no idea what is happening to me personally, medically, whether I can or cannot have children.” An experience that Aniston describes as “Really painful” and “just plain despicable”.

The value of women is independent of motherhood

Regardless of the fact that for her, that of not becoming a mother may have been a deliberate or obligatory choice, Jennifer is convinced that society must definitively stop assigning a value to women only as mothers and wives. To corroborate his thesis, the actress protagonist of films such as “Me & Marley” And “Two hearts and a test tube” refers to two great women who, in the course of their lives, have been happy and have achieved important milestones even without having children. Women like the writer Gloria Steinem and the singer Dolly Parton, sources of continuous inspiration for her.

“We don’t need to be married or mothers to feel complete”

It is not the first time that Jennifer Aniston has addressed this issue. Already in 2016, the actress, so exhausted by incessant gossip on her (non-existent) state of maternity, she had come to the point of having to write an open letter entitled “For the record” (for the record) for silence, once and for all, the persistent rumors that they wanted her pregnant at all costs. What Jennifer wrote in this document is a real one hymn to the independence and self-determination of women:

“We are complete with or without a partner, with or without children. […] That decision is ours and ours alone. We make this decision for ourselves and for the young women of this world who look to us as examples. We make this decision consciously, beyond the gossip of the tabloids. No.We don’t need to be married or mothers to feel complete. We come to determine our ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves ”.

The double standards of society

In the course of this recent interview, the actress, today 52 years old, he has not given up on starting a reflection on double standards reserved by the company to men and women. As evidenced by Jennifer herself, “Men can marry as often as they want, they can marry (younger) women between 20 and 30 years old. Women are not allowed to do this “.

Jennifer Aniston is just getting started

Today, however, after two marriages, both of which have come to an end, and a slew of professional achievements and – consequently – personal, Jennifer Aniston no longer plans to let herself be scratched nor of passively suffer certain comments inappropriate. Today, the actress, who claims to have overcome those “obstacles of insecurity” that held her back, has fully understood its value and is no longer willing to question it. A value that, she witnesses in flesh and blood, regardless of her marital status and the result of a pregnancy test