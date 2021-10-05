Jennifer Aniston and the search for a mate (not on Tinder)

H.she enjoyed the time, about three years, in which she was single and was able devote all her energy to herself. But now, Jennifer Aniston, 52, really wants to share her life with a man. After two marriages gone bad – the hyper media one with Brad Pitt and subsequently with Justin Theroux – and some flirtations never confirmed, the actress of Murder Mystery she wants to fall in love again and has openly confessed how she dreams of her next mate.

First of all, Aniston got her hands on: will not sign up for any dating site online, because, he explained, “I am an old fashioned girl“.

Jennifer Aniston: “No interesting man on the horizon”

In the last period, as he told in the podcast Lunch with Bruce, “none relevant entered my radar ». Today, however, he thinks «that it is time has come. I think I feel ready to share life with another person. I really enjoyed being my own mate, without being part of any couple ». Also because, he added, “since I had 20 years I’ve always had someone close to me ».

This future companion, however, must have precise characteristics. First, he must be a good… kisser. “A nice first kiss for me is important, as well as ease with which it flows the conversation”. And this, he explains, must take place «already on the first date: it is a very good indicator of how things will turn out later“. Also, Jen wants a person “self-confident, but certainly not arrogant. And please, please, be generous and kind to people. ‘

The demands of an ordinary woman, not the demands of a star

So far, Aniston’s demands seem to be those of any “ordinary” woman: no star claims. But let’s go on. The “sense of humorAnd a certain predisposition to physical activity. For her, as she said, «the fitness is very important», But not just for a mere one aesthetic question.

“It’s not just about physical appearance and exterior“, has explained. «I want to live and be well for a long time. Don’t be in a wheelchair when I’m 80. ‘ The theme, therefore, is much deeper and refers to one general longevity and to one health state as healthy as possible.

And since technology sometimes seems like the fastest solution, «I’m sorry, but no Tinder or Raya (the dating app of American VIPs) », the diva immediately stops. «I prefer a ‘happy ending’ with a man who asks me out looking into my eyes“. Jen, you are one of us.

