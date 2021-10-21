Jennifer Aniston and the secret to always looking gorgeous at 52

Jennifer Aniston appears to have found the secret to eternal youth. How can she be so fit? For her it seems that time never passes.

It’s been 17 years since the last episode of Friends aired in May 2014. Jennifer Aniston at the time he was 35 years old and was in full swing: his life has irremediably changed playing Rachel Greene, the rich girl who starts over as a waitress and finds love with Ross. Despite the time that has passed, however, the actress has maintained a fantastic appearance: there is very little difference between the Jennifer of then and that of today. This was even more evident during the reunion of the historic series last May: Aniston showed up in great shape.

Certainly for the job he does – he’s working on the second season of The Morning Show of which she is also a producer – she has to pay attention to the image. One aspect that made her famous is also her hair, which for example in Friends it has undergone several changes, all of which have been copied and celebrated. Recently, Jennifer launched a beauty project called LolaVie, an environmentally conscious, vegan and cruelty-free. In short, from the point of view of his career, he is going through a golden period: so how do you keep fit despite the stress that a life like yours will entail?

Jennifer Aniston: the secret of her fitness

What is striking about Jennifer Aniston is her extreme simplicity: “I don’t like to go overboard with make up, I usually prefer pinkish nude lips, a little mascara and a touch of cream blush”He said in an interview with Diva and Donna.

And for fitness, Jennifer said she is careful about what she eats: “I try not to give in to too much fatty food and in the morning I dedicate 20 minutes to training and meditation: it is rather complicated, but over time you get used to it ”. In the morning the actress said of always drink a glass of celery juice, rich in vitamin K, to promote venous return and reduce stress.

Would you like to try one of his recipes? Recently the actress shared with her followers the recipe for one of her favorite smoothies:

– 1 cup of chocolate almond milk

– 2 scoops of protein and chocolate peptides

– cherries and a banana

– a few drops of Stevia ⁣⁣

– antioxidants ⁣⁣

– 1 cup of ice

To these ingredients you can then add:

– spinach

– a pinch of cinnamon

– Matcha powder

– a spoonful of almond butter