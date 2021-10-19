Jennifer Aniston and the strange nervous tic you never noticed [VIDEO]

Jennifer Aniston, actress and film producer, became popular with the role of Rachel Green in the sitcom Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004. In its 10 years the series has won the hearts of thousands of viewers, receiving consistently positive reviews, from the first to the last seasons. The show was 21st in the ranking of the best comedy series of all time, with episodes that reached 50 million viewers. Aniston, for the role, starred alongside Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry And David Schwimmer, received an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actor Guild Award. Defined in 2004 and 2016 as the most beautiful woman in the world, in 2007 she was also ranked as the 11th richest woman in the entertainment sector; among his major cinema successes are remembered The Good Girl, A week from god, I hate you, I leave you, you …, Me and Marley, The truth is he does not like you enough, My fake-wife, How to kill the boss and live happily And Cake. But recently the actress, or rather, some videos of Aniston, went viral for a detail that shocked fans.

Jennifer Aniston and that tic that went unnoticed

Among the most attentive fans of Friends, and Aniston in general, there is one that has led the actress to go viral on Social, in particular on TikTok. In fact, there is a gesture that Aniston makes frequently, which looks just like a tic and which, once reported, is really hard not to notice. Frequent and present in every interpretation, it concerns the pronouncement “er, er”Almost before each sentence, as if to clear his throat before saying any line. Fans and public, as well as the media, immediately looked for films and TV series where the detail was visible and among the most common moments, there were the episodes of Friends.

