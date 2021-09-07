Jennifer Aniston and Vital Proteins together to rediscover well-being from within

Vital Proteins launches new collagen-based supplements in Italy

Milan, June 16, 2021 – Vital Proteins®, the range of collagen-based food supplements, And Jennifer Aniston are starting to achieve great success in the Italian wellness sector with a new global partnership. Jennifer Aniston joined the Vital Proteins team as Chief Creative Officer, making its contribution to product innovation and brand strategy.

Jennifer Aniston incorporated Vital Proteins into her daily routine in 2016 and hasn’t been able to do without it ever since. Today, after her experience and the benefits brought by the supplement Vital Proteins, the world-famous actress decides to share the values ​​of the brand by becoming a spokesperson, in order to accompany consumers to understand the benefits of collagen: find the well-being that starts. from inside the body. “Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I have always been an advocate of wellness that starts from within the body, which is why I started using Vital Proteins,” said the Aniston “Having the opportunity to be part of the company in a more meaningful way, as Chief Creative Officer, is really exciting for me.”

“We are very excited to welcome Jen and her valuable prospect to the Vital team,” declares Kurt Seidensticker, founder and CEO of Vital Proteins. “We all know how much Jen attaches great importance to a well-being that must be nourished from within and which is then also reflected on the outside. This largely explains her commitment to Vital Proteins, making this partnership truly unique and, more importantly, , authentic. We are collaborating with her to inspire the world to live a healthy and dynamic life. “

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, it represents 70% of our skin and is present in all our connective tissues, tendons, ligaments and bones for the purpose of maintain strength, structure and elasticity. It also helps support the health of hair and nails. Unfortunately, as we age, our body’s natural collagen production begins to decline. Vital Proteins with the aim of helping consumers a lead an active, complete and dynamic life, also makes of transparency a priority, and for this reason its products respect high quality standards, with short, simple and clean ingredient lists.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins was founded in 2013 by Kurt Seidensticker with the understanding that the correct intake of collagen is essential for maintaining good general health and increasing longevity. In just six years, Vital Proteins has become America’s leading collagen brand, creating a movement that invites consumers to have a fulfilling wellness routine. Vital Proteins products contain premium sources of protein and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

For more information, visit www.vitalproteins.it

THE COMPLETE LINE

Vital Proteins arrives in Italy with four references from minimal and colorful packaging:

• Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides

• Vital Proteins® Marine Collagen

• Vital Proteins® Collagen Matcha

• Vital Proteins® Collagen Creamer

Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides

Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides is a powdered food supplement based on bovine collagen from neutral flavor. Collagen Peptides contains one, single ingredient, namely collagen peptides. It can be added to your morning coffee or smoothie. The recommended daily dose is 20 g corresponding to two scoops.

Vital Proteins® Marine Collagen

Vital Proteins® Marine Collagen, is a food supplement based on collagen marine origin from the flavor I nourish.

Contains 12 g of collagen peptides per serving. Easily adapts to any diet: gluten-free and paleo-friendly.

Vital Proteins® Collagen Matcha

Vital Proteins® Collagen Matcha is obtained from Japanese green tea high quality matcha e bovine collagen to ensure the highest quality and maximum nutritional benefit. In powder format, al Matcha taste.

Contains 10 g of collagen peptides per dose, corresponding to one measuring cup and 50 mg of caffeine. Thanks to its antioxidant properties with L-theanine, green tea extract is an ally against physical and mental fatigue.

Vital Proteins® Collagen Creamer

Vital Proteins® Collagen Creamer is a food supplement based on bovine collagen with milk

from coconut powder.

It is available in two flavors: coconut and vanilla. Contains 10 g of collagen peptides per serving.

With coconut or vanilla, it is ideal to add to water, milk or tea.

