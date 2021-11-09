Jennifer Aniston approves of this lip mask

The followers of Jennifer Aniston they had the opportunity to know some beauty secrets of the star thanks to a story of hers that appeared on Instagram. The American star framed the products of her make-up artist and hairdresser on the set of “The Morning Show”.

Among the beauty allies unknowingly revealed is the Magic Cream by Charlotte Tilbury, iconic product of the British make-up artist. But another cosmetic also deserves attention: the Kissu Lip Mask by Tatcha, Meghan Markle’s favorite brand.

Tatcha’s lip mask is a limited edition product that immediately sold out, to the point that the brand then sold it permanently.

The new red formula has the same ingredients that make the original so popular: squalane, a super moisturizing ingredient, Japanese camellia oil, and skin-stimulating vitamins A, B, D and E.

A user who bought it writes: “Love, love, love for this product. Nourishes and moisturizes like a nighttime lip mask. This from a person who lives in a humid and dry environment and has dry skin for 3/4 seasons! (…) “.

Another writes: “I am obsessed. I was looking for a “tint” for the lips that was not super drying and this is a mix between a tint and a gloss “.

Other products loved by Jennifer Aniston.

Among the luxury tools Jennifer loved is the Gold Sculpting Bar from Jillian Dempsey, makeup artist of the stars, as well as wife of the actor Patrick Dempsey.

The actress revealed to InStyle: “It’s so damn good to put oil on your face and roll it.”

Among its beauty allies there is also the anti-imperfection facial mask in bio cellulose by 111Skin.

In another interview, the actress revealed that her favorite lipstick is theAutomatic Lip Pencil Duo by Estée Lauder.