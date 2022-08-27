Jennifer Aniston, at 53, reaps pure praise for her photos on the beach and in a bikini

Jennifer Aniston never goes out of style. She became known in the world thanks to her role as Rachel Green in the TV series friendswhich was broadcast for the last time in May 2004 (with an additional and special “chapter” last year), and has remained current giving life to characters of all kinds.

This time, actress and producer The Morning Show She has surprised and not because of a new appearance on the screens but because of her bikini photos on the beach, which has garnered pure praise on Instagram.

Due to her personality and her endearing roles, Aniston is one of the most beloved in Hollywood and in fact her account has already exceeded 40 million followers. Her most recent4 publication was a carousel of photos showing her enjoying the sun and the sea with several friends, but What caused the most impact was his physical condition. Jen was shown lying in the sun and wearing a skimpy bikini. The images, as expected, went viral.

Actress Jennifer Aniston shared several moments of her vacation on Instagram and left her fans shocked @jenniferaniston – @jenniferaniston

“The hair, the body, the skin (happy for you)”, commented one of her followers, but she is not the only one who was happy about Aniston’s publication, several celebrities joined, which shows that Aniston is not only well loved by the public but also by her colleagues in the middle. Actresses Katie Aselton and Rita Wilson even asked her to take them with her the next time she visits the beach.

Jen spent the first few months of the year in that atmosphere, but not for vacation but for the filming of the movie murder mystery two, alongside Adam Sandler.

The filming, according to some statements he gave at the time, meant many hours of hard work and high levels of stress, also because they had to take care not to catch Covid because a positive would have put the entire production on pause. It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston likes to wear a healthy life with good nutrition and exercise, however, during that period it was difficult to comply with their routines.

Jennifer Aniston spent a few days relaxing on the beach to rest from the stress that her latest productions have represented @jenniferaniston – @jenniferaniston

In an interview for the site PopSugarrevealed that he was dedicating himself to pilates to get back in shape: “I always have five to eight pound dumbbells in my trailer, in my hotel rooms, if I’m out. And if I’m watching TV or relaxing, reading emails, I just use my weights.”

But the exterior is not the only thing that Aniston seeks, the actress said in the same interview that he likes to meditate to keep stress and anxiety at bay.

Some days ago, Reese witherspoonwith whom Aniston shares the leading role in The Morning Show, published his return to the recording sets for the third season of the drama produced by Apple TV + that has been very well received among the public.

One of the novelties of this new installment will be the addition of actor Jon Hamm to the castwho will play a great executive who will have his sights on the United Broadcast Association, the channel of the morning broadcast that both lead in fiction. Notably, both Witherspoon and Aniston are executive producers of the multiple-nominated television series.